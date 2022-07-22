Kids diving into the world of STEM at MPRD’S summer camps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This summer, kids have been exploring, building, and creating at Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camps, happening throughout the city.

Every few weeks there is a new theme. This week the campers dove into STEM... science, technology, engineering, and math.

The kids put on their engineering caps for the day, they tried to build a car powered by a balloon.

“The goal is to actually get the car moving, so it’s teaching them that trial and error and that if it doesn’t work the first time to try again and to figure out why it didn’t work,” said “Miss T”, the camp leader.

There was a lot of trial and error, but the kids did not give up and understood it was all about discovering and learning.

“So my goal is today is maybe to see what’s wrong, why it’s not going as far,” said one camper.

“I don’t know if it’s going to work, but I hope it does and if it doesn’t I’m going to try harder and keep going,” said a camper.

“I love today’s project, I love racecars that’s my favorite,” said another camper.

Camp leader, “Miss T,” said she believes it’s important to start getting kids excited about STEM early on.

“They will be our future teachers, our future engineers, and our future mathematicians, so for them to jump into it so early, is very important,” said “Miss T”.

The campers also got to test out if they have a green thumb and had the chance to create their own ecosystems and grow plants.

“We actually planted cucumber seeds and basil seeds and so we look at them at look at the progress and how they grow. We talk about what plants need to survive and of course, we plant them, so they’ve been doing a great job with that,” said “Miss T”.

In addition, the kids also learned about arts, culture, sports, and fitness.

Throughout the camp, the kids will have the chance to go on field trips, including swimming, aquarium exploration, and a Discovery Museum.

Their next one is a trip to Big Kahuna, and the kids said they can’t wait.

---

