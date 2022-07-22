Last defendant pleads guilty in Mobile Chinese restaurant illegal worker case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty in a case involving illegal immigrants working at a Chinese restaurant off of Airport Boulevard.

Zheng Guo Zheng pleaded guilty to concealing or harboring illegal aliens. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer set sentencing for Oct. 27. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely will be less under advisory guidelines.

The investigation dates to 2014, when Homeland Security Investigations began looking into the employment practices of China Super Buffet, which since has closed. Court records show that managers of the restaurant were paying illegal immigrants under the table and housing them at a pair of homes in Mobile owned by the owners, including an address on Newport Drive West that Zheng owned.

Around September 2019, according to court papers, Kong Mei Zheng transferred ownership of the restaurant to her brother, Zheng Guo Zheng. He ran it until federal agents raided it last year.

“Despite the new ownership, the Restaurant continued to employ unauthorized aliens,” his plea agreement states. “Furthermore, HSI agents observed the same pattern and practice of the Van transporting unauthorized aliens to the Restaurant for the workday.”

Prosecutors dropped charges alleging fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief funds under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Nonetheless, Zheng agreed to pay back $445,307 that the restaurant received from the Small Business Administration.

Zheng’s wife, Yan Jiao Zhuo, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense of continuing to employ illegal immigrants. A judge sentenced her to the time she already has served in jail.

