MCSO looking for career criminal wanted on felony warrants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who has spent most of his adult life in and out of Metro Jail is wanted tonight. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Jerry Neil Fowler, Junior -- wanted on felony warrants. Fowler is what the Sheriff’s Office calls a “frequent flyer.” Since 2001 -- he’s been arrested 16 times -- and they’re now looking to make it 17.

“He’s rolling the dice -- and hoping not to get caught as long as he can. But now we are on his trail,” said Captain Paul Burch, MCSO.

On and off the radar of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for the last 20 years -- one of those times even making headlines -- attracting a crowd -- including SWAT members, tactical officers, and negotiators when they went to serve him multiple felony warrants in February 2020 at a home in Semmes.

“At which point he refused to come out -- barricaded himself in the residence. We were able to get several people out -- however his girlfriend remained inside of the residence,” said Capt. Burch, Feb. 2020.

Three hours later -- Capt. Burch -- negotiated his peaceful surrender and escorted Fowler out in handcuffs.

“Once we gave him our word that we wouldn’t harm him or his girlfriend, he ultimately made the decision to come out,” Burch told us in Feb. 2020.

With a head full of tattoos -- Fowler should not been that hard to spot. While they’re asking the public to call in tips -- they strongly encourage Fowler to surrender.

“Just turn yourself in. We are going to find you and we are going to catch you and you are going to jail,” said Capt. Burch.

If you know where Jerry Fowler is -- turn him in to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office 251-574-8633.

