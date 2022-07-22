New state-of-the-art vehicles join the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) showed off some brand new vehicles today.

Four firetrucks and three ambulances joined the MFRD’s fleet along with two special additions... a hydration truck and training trailer. The hydration unit is a response to high temperatures.

“It is a rehabilitation unit for firefighters. Essentially what that provides is an area for them to cool off and rehabilitate after being in their bunker gear at the fire scene, especially in Mobile, Alabama where the heat is a hundred-plus degrees during the summer time,” said Jeremy Lami, Fire Chief of the MFRD.

The training truck will be taken to schools, nursing homes, and other facilities, providing instruction that mimics real-life situations.

“We can actually do training onsite that provides a realistic environment to do that and we’d be happy to show you that. But it will actually cause smoke-generate smoke, and you can use a fire extinguisher and those types of things will allow us to better reach the community because ultimately we want to not only- not are we able to respond to emergency incidents, but it’s our responsibility to make sure we prepare people for when those things do occur so that they know how to perfectly respond on their own,” added Lami.

With taxpayer money funding these vehicles, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has a message for the community.

“It’s really all about you. It improves our response time and makes sure that we have, at hand, the best equipment that we can possibly have from a life safety standpoint to protect you and your family and your businesses,” state Simpson.

The total project has cost the city $ 4 million, including the other engines and ambulances purchased this year.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.