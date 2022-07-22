Scattered storm chances persist through weekend

(WALA) - The persistent July weather pattern will continue as we head into the weekend. We have a good chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings each day.

Our current round of evening showers and storms should wind down around 9 or 10 p.m. on your Friday. Things get more quiet overnight.

Temperatures stay muggy with lows tonight in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are scattered at 50% Saturday. It should be slightly drier Sunday with rain chances at 40%. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms returning by Monday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low through Saturday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

---

