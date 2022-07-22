Advertise With Us
Scattered storm chances persist through weekend

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WALA) - The persistent July weather pattern will continue as we head into the weekend. We have a good chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings each day.

Our current round of evening showers and storms should wind down around 9 or 10 p.m. on your Friday. Things get more quiet overnight.

Temperatures stay muggy with lows tonight in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Rain chances are scattered at 50% Saturday. It should be slightly drier Sunday with rain chances at 40%. We do see a higher chance for afternoon and evening storms returning by Monday.

The rip current risk at the beaches is low through Saturday.

The tropics remain very quiet.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

