Semmes man arrested and booked into Metro Jail for the 17th time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the 17th time, Jerry Fowler has been arrested and booked into Metro Jail. He’s someone that Captain Paul Burch considers a career criminal.

“There’s this element of criminals within the criminal world that they will never ever ever change their behavior and their habits and they will continually try to hide,” said Captain Paul Burch.

Burch says that’s exactly what happened when fowler barricaded himself in a home on Hunter Pointe Drive just like he did when he was last arrested in Semmes in 2020. Back then, Burch talked Fowler out of the house, but things didn’t go so smoothly for him this time.

“We did release the K9 because he wouldn’t comply,” said Burch. “He fought with the K9 tried to choke the K9 and so he got to be real up close and personal with one of our K9 dogs.”

Fowler was wanted for violating his probation and domestic violence which Burch says he has a history of. Now he also faces some serious drug charges following his latest arrest.

“He had what we believe to be meth, acid, paraphernalia, and a felony possession of marijuana,” added Burch.

Deputies were also able to arrest 33-year-old Joshua Barnett who was at the same home as Fowler.

“He also had active warrants for probation revocation. He’s got a history of drug charges as well,” said Burch.

Burch says Barnett didn’t get any new charges after his arrest. Meanwhile, Burch hopes Fowler goes away for the long haul.

“I feel like that will happen with him already being on probation and being wanted and not showing up for court then getting new charges I think he’ll eventually get some prison time,” said Burch.

Captain Burch says the sheriff’s department plans to continue with these initiatives to arrest anyone with outstanding warrants. They also plan to publish their top 10 lists in order to get more help from the public.

---

