Slick roads for morning commute

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw a good number of storms blow through the area last night and now things are calming down this morning. The roads will still be slick so drive carefully out there. There will be a few additional showers and storms popping up later today, but we won’t see as much as what moved through last night. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s for most of you.

Over the weekend, it’ll be typical summertime weather with hot temps and scattered storms both days. Just keep an eye on the sky and when thunder roars, head indoors. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

