Slick roads for morning commute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw a good number of storms blow through the area last night and now things are calming down this morning. The roads will still be slick so drive carefully out there. There will be a few additional showers and storms popping up later today, but we won’t see as much as what moved through last night. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s for most of you.

Over the weekend, it’ll be typical summertime weather with hot temps and scattered storms both days. Just keep an eye on the sky and when thunder roars, head indoors. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.