Surfside Services: Lawn Care & Power Washing

Surfside Services offers many services for you and your property. Lawn care and power washing are two that you might not think fit with HVAC and the others, but these are still home services.

“They’re just not licensed trades so they’re easier for people to get into doing. And that’s sometimes the problem. When it’s just some guy in a truck you may or may not get amazing, professional service. Offering these services under a brand you can trust allows you the same level of excellence we provide across all our services.”

Business owners say that being a larger company allows them to have more tools available to make Surfside more efficient. “Being efficient, having the right support, this helps us keep our prices extremely competitive.”

For more information on all of the services they offer, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.