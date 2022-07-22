The goal at the Coastal Alabama Farmers & Fishermen’s Market is to provide local fruits, vegetables, seafood, and non-certifiable agricultural products through direct marketing for the general public and commercial establishments in an enjoyable place. You can support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day this Saturday, July 23, from 9am-2pm at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market. They encourage you to buy local and eat fresh. The market is open year round from 9am-2pm.

The open-air market is a multipurpose venue that can be used for weddings, sales meetings, corporate luncheons, seminars, and private parties.

Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market

20733 Miflin Road

Foley, AL. 36535

