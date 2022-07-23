Baldwin County deputies going through active shooter training before school begins

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to ensure its deputies are prepared if they have to respond to an active shooter situation. More than two dozen deputies participated in training Friday, July 22, 2022. Over the next several days, every sworn deputy will participate.

The sound of shotgun blasts filled the halls of the empty office building in Gulf Shores. The blank rounds fired by one of the instructors marked the beginning of an exercise. Two Baldwin County deputies moved toward the armed threat after pinpointing the source of gunfire in a room at the end of a hallway.

“We are trained to respond to whatever the cues are to get us to where the threat is at that time,” explained Cpl. Derek Boone with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. So, if it’s screaming, hollering, gunfire…that’s where we go.”

Boone has been with the Sheriff’s Office 11 years and was acting as an observer during the exercise underway. As the deputies approached the doorway, the gunman came into the hallway firing a pistol. The deputies returned fire, taking out the threat.

All sworn deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office will go through active shooter training before the beginning of the school year. (Hal Scheurich)

The situation may be staged but the simulation is very realistic and designed to challenge the trainees’ knowledge and skills. The pistol and AR-15s used were loaded with “simunition,” a high-velocity paint round which makes the exercise truer to life.

Department policy is to go to the threat and neutralize it, even if the deputy is alone. This training practices solo, pair and team responses. The facility being used is an abandoned office building which allows instructors to put on multiple active shooter scenarios.

“We’re going to run guys through different scenarios this afternoon with “simunitions,” some blanks, put you guys in some stressful situations,” Sgt. Matt Hunady told the group at the beginning of the exercise.

“There’s been multiple incidents in the last few months with different scenarios that have played out but with school coming back into session, it’s a good time to remind everybody what we’re here for,” Boone explained.

The goal is to save lives by taking the fight to the threat as soon as possible. The portions of the training Fox 10 News was allowed to see was just to get an idea of the types of distractions the trainees go through. The actual response tactics were not revealed for obvious reasons.

