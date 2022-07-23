Dwell Mobile helps to feed the community with monthly food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dwell Mobile’s monthly drive-thru food distribution helped community members in need of food on Saturday.

There was a long line of cars as a crew of volunteers were hard at work helping to pack the cars with food supplies, everything from milk and sausage to watermelon and salmon.

Dwell Mobile’s food distributions usually help to feed 350 to 400 people.

Jeri Stroade, the Executive Director said the distributions start at 10 in the morning, but many folks showed up three hours early just to get in line.

“When I came out and told them, hey it starts at 10, but you can come at 9:30, they said we’ll just wait that’s okay,” said Stroade, “the rewarding part is definitely being able to provide them something that is a basic necessity.”

Dwell Mobile provides resettled refugee families practical support in their new life, meaningful relationships with new neighbors, and helps them find a home and community.

Dwell Mobile’s next food distribution will be on August 27th.

---

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.