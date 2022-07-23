ECSO seeks man accused of triple shooting in May

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Traekese Calhoun is accused of shooting three people May and faces three counts of attempted homicide. The crime happened on Besma Drive in West Pensacola. according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the cases or Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433- STOP (7867); or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.