Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65.

Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured.

Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the family is left heartbroken as she leaves behind three young boys.

“I got woken up by my dad in shock, screaming, that his daughter was gone in a car accident,” Mary said.

Brittany Talbot was driving on I-65, her child’s father Christopher Knighten in the passenger seat, when Brittany’s car was hit by a truck in the southbound lanes, causing it to cross the median into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by two more vehicles.

Brittany and Christopher both died.

Mary Talbot says it’s been months since she’s seen her sister because Brittany was working to turn her life around.

“I didn’t get to see my sister before she passed away because she was in rehab,” Mary said. “Her last words to me is that she loved us all because my mom has been sick, my dad has been sick.”

Mary says Brittany and Chris shared a son.

But that she’s leaving behind three boys.

“She was a very good mother to her kids, a good mother,” Mary said. “She done her best like any other mom.”

As Mary looks back on all the memories with her sister, she just wishes she could have more time.

“Just see her beautiful smile and see how she interacts with her kids. Just be her goofy self and just please come back home...and be with us,” Mary said.

A Go Fund Me has been started to help with Brittany’s funeral arrangements.

