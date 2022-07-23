Following allegations, Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment Vince McMahon is retiring. McMahon made the announcement this afternoon on social media.

The news comes after several allegations of misconduct from the longtime Chairman.

His daughter Stephanie McMahon will take over as Chairwoman and co-CEO. She opened WWE’s Friday night program SmackDown on FOX Friday night.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. Earlier tonight, my father Vince McMahon retired from WWE. This is the company that he created and that he founded. And he wanted to make sure that in his retirement that he thanked all of you. He thanked the WWE Universe,” Miss McMahon said to open the show.

It’s a new day in the world of sports entertainment. This tweet from WWE’s Chief Executive Vince McMahon sent shockwaves through the business.

McMahon has been in this role since buying the company from his father in 1982 but has worked for the company since 1971. Since then, WWE has turned into a billion-dollar media giant with record profits in the last few years.

Vince sat at the head of the table for four decades writing and producing every show. And he helped broker television deals with FOX and NBCUniversal while also remaining a character on his shows.

However, McMahon has seen his share of scandals including last month when it was alleged that McMahon paid three million dollars to cover up an affair.

And then two weeks ago when the Wall Street Journal reported that he paid “12-million dollars to four women over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct”.

McMahon didn’t make any statements at the time, but he did appear on his television programs and continued to work backstage.

Now McMahon says he’s stepping away completely.

McMahon is still a majority shareholder. Meanwhile, WWE says it’s investigating any possible wrongdoing at the company.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.