Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660 million, who will take it home?

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Who will there be a lucky winner? The Mega Millions jackpot is at a whopping $660 million, and it may continue to go up.

People are keeping their fingers crossed

“Wish me luck,” said Dwayne Johnson, lottery player. “Thumbs up.”

There was lots of wishful thinking across state lines as the Mega Millions jackpot soared to the 9th largest in US history. Players grabbed their tickets, hoping it was the one that would change their lives.

“I would take my truck back to California, leave my job, pay all my bills, buy an RV, and disappear,” said Johnson.

Some crossed state lines to play.

“I wish Alabama had a lottery,” said one woman. “I drive to Mississippi one weekend, and then another weekend I drive to Florida for lottery tickets, so we need to have a lottery in Alabama because we are losing a lot of money.”

Some said, if they win, they’re taking it and running with it.

“If I hit it, you’ll know about it,” said Johnson. “Even though I might end up on the news, I’m still not giving anybody any money.”

The last jackpot was claimed back in April, with a winning ticket out of Tennessee for $20 million.

---

