Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660 million, who will take it home?

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Who will there be a lucky winner? The Mega Millions jackpot is at a whopping $660 million, and it may continue to go up.

People are keeping their fingers crossed

“Wish me luck,” said Dwayne Johnson, lottery player. “Thumbs up.”

There was lots of wishful thinking across state lines as the Mega Millions jackpot soared to the 9th largest in US history. Players grabbed their tickets, hoping it was the one that would change their lives.

“I would take my truck back to California, leave my job, pay all my bills, buy an RV, and disappear,” said Johnson.

Some crossed state lines to play.

“I wish Alabama had a lottery,” said one woman. “I drive to Mississippi one weekend, and then another weekend I drive to Florida for lottery tickets, so we need to have a lottery in Alabama because we are losing a lot of money.”

Some said, if they win, they’re taking it and running with it.

“If I hit it, you’ll know about it,” said Johnson. “Even though I might end up on the news, I’m still not giving anybody any money.”

The last jackpot was claimed back in April, with a winning ticket out of Tennessee for $20 million.

