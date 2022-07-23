Mobile Police K-9 Officers suing city of Mobile for overtime pay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Three Mobile Police K-9 handlers are suing the city of Mobile.

They say they’re not getting the overtime pay they deserve.

The workers say they continue to perform work-related duties, off the clock, but aren’t getting paid for it.

A lawsuit was filed in federal court this week by those officers.

It includes current commander Patrick McKean, Joshua Evans, and William Byrd.

They’re suing the city of Mobile for failing to pay them overtime in regards to caring for their canines in their personal time.

Part of the lawsuit reads in part the officers must maintain, care for, and be responsible for their canines at all times.

“As canine handlers, Plaintiffs routinely come in early two to three days each week to execute search warrants as part of the SWAT Team, Narcotics Team, or with the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force. Plaintiffs are also on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and have to have the dogs assigned to them ready to work on a moment’s notice. For this reason, the dogs live at each of the Plaintiff’s residences, and the Plaintiffs are responsible for their care and maintenance at all times.”

They’re asking the city for compensation for performing this work while off-duty including injunctive relief, backpay, liquidated damages and attorneys’ fees and costs under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The officers stated they went to their commanding officers on multiple occasions for the overtime pay but never received it.

“Specifically, on behalf of the entire K-9 Unit, McKean complained to Captain William “Harvey” Reed, Captain Melvin Jones, and Captain James Cunningham. Additionally, Captain Reed notified then Police Chief Lawrence Battiste as early as June of 2018 with the Plaintiffs’ concerns. Defendant has been aware for over five years that Plaintiffs are not being paid time that they are spent doing their job duties and yet has repeatedly and continuously refused to pay them for that time.”

All three officers do receive one hour of overtime on each weekend day and holiday for caring for the dogs. But no additional compensation on workdays.

The lawsuit says the city of Mobile is aware that the officers are performing work (i.e. caring for the dogs) while off-duty, yet the city willfully refuses to pay the officer for this compensable time.

Fox 10 News reached out to the city for a statement but they declined to comment on the pending litigation.

