MPD investigating Friday shooting at Midtown gas station

By WALA Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting at a Midtown gas station early Friday morning.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle with another occupant when a known subject began shooting into the vehicle. The incident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday at Speed Stop gas station, 1861 Government St, authorities said.

The victim was taken by personal vehicle to University Hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

