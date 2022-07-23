MPD’s Crime Prevention 5K Run/Walk set Aug. 2 in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is hosting its crime Prevention 5K Run/Walk next month in downtown Mobile.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Registration and post-race activities will take place at Bienville Square, 150 Dauphin Street.

Participants can register in person at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri and Fleet Feet in Mobile, or Running Wild in Fairhope. Race day registration and packet pick-up will be in Bienville Square from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

The registration form is available here.

