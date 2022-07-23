Advertise With Us
One person killed in boat crash on Dauphin Island

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on Dauphin Island have confirmed one person was killed in a boat accident early Saturday morning.

Officials say five people were in the boat that hit the end of the runway of the Dauphin Island airport. The name of the victim could not be released at this time. Dauphin Island police are investigating this accident.

