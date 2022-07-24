Advertise With Us
Harvest Church holds back-to-school celebration

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local church helped out children in the community for the upcoming school year.

Harvest Church along with Samaritan’s Feet International hosted a back-to-school celebration Saturday. Children were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and shoes.

FOX10 spoke with Mike Vanvuskirk, who is visiting from overseas. He discussed what he does for kids in India.

“Yea, I love it, it’s beautiful, and where I live, you know, there’s lots of kids, lots of needs and so we get to do something similar there just to help them,” he said.

“We find kids that have literally nothing, and take them in--sometimes not even a house, but we have hope homes all over the country of India, where we can rescue these kids and give them hope for a future,” Vanvuskirk said.

we don’t know if they met that goal but last year, the church was able to help 300 kids.

---

