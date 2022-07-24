Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Hot, humid, and scattered storms for Sunday…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Typical July weather continues for us on our Sunday. We will have hot and humid conditions throughout the day with highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values will hit the low 100s. With a southerly flow, there will be scattered storms around as well, popping up mainly in the late morning and afternoon. At times these storms will be heavy, but they won’t be widespread.

The rain chances fade away as we head into the evening. If you have some Sunday night plans it will be a normal, sultry July evening.

Monday will be much the same. You’ll have to dodge some scattered storms and it will continue to be hot and humid.

No major changes for the rest of the workweek.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday July 24, 2022
Weather Outlook
Hot, humid, and scattered storms for today…
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday morning July 23, 2022
Today's Outlook for Friday Evening, July 23, 2022 from FOX10 News
Scattered storm chances persist through weekend