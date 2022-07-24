Hot, humid, and scattered storms for Sunday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Typical July weather continues for us on our Sunday. We will have hot and humid conditions throughout the day with highs topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values will hit the low 100s. With a southerly flow, there will be scattered storms around as well, popping up mainly in the late morning and afternoon. At times these storms will be heavy, but they won’t be widespread.

The rain chances fade away as we head into the evening. If you have some Sunday night plans it will be a normal, sultry July evening.

Monday will be much the same. You’ll have to dodge some scattered storms and it will continue to be hot and humid.

No major changes for the rest of the workweek.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great Sunday!

