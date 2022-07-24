Olin Chemical faces $80,000 fine from ADEM

McINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed fining Olin Chemical Corp. over three chlorine leaks at its plant in McIntosh.

According to a proposed consent order issued Friday by ADEM, Olin would face a fine of $80,000 for the release of chlorine into the air on three occasions and one instance of failing to properly report a release.

The incidents occurred in October 2020, October 2021 and January 2022, according to ADEM.

Following a 30-day comment period, Olin would have to pay ADEM within 45 days of the order’s effective date, if issued. The chemical company would also be required to come into compliance on the order’s effective date.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.