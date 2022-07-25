Day one of Youth Violence Prevention Week, prayer service downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department hosted a prayer service downtown Sunday night with hopes of bringing the community together.

There was a smaller turnout at Mardi Gras Park but still lots of power behind prayer. Attendees brought lawn chairs as speakers from five churches across Mobile prayed for the city.

Youth violence prevention coordinator Joshua Jones was in attendance with what he said is the key to ending this violence.

“Show love,” said Jones. “I think that’s the golden rule, to be a nice person. If we can get back to the point where we care more for our neighbor than ourselves, then I don’t think we’d have this issue.”

The goal of the night was to have fun and encourage the next generation to be their best self.

Jones said there is lots to look forward to this week.

“Bring all walks of life together: racial, ethnic makeup, and communities,” he said. “Bring us all together and stand on one accord.”

For day two, there is a community engagement day at Hillsdale Park from 10 a.m. to 2.

Here is the full list of events.

