Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charged.

Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.

It was about 6L43 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, when officers discovered Shearls suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle, police said. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

McNeil was arrested Sunday.

He was also charged with robbery first-degree and domestic violence harassment in reference to a robbery incident at Super Stop Convenience Store at 2061 St. Stephens Road, according to police.

