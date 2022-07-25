Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Dapper Dan with The Haven

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
Meet Dapper Dan! This sweet pup is ready for his forever home. He has been with The Haven for quite some time and is looking for a family to love. He is active and would enjoy a yard to run in and active parents.

If you would like to adopt Dapper Dan, contact The Haven today.

Address: 559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Phone: (251) 929-3980

