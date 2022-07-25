Pet of the Week: Dapper Dan with The Haven

Meet Dapper Dan! This sweet pup is ready for his forever home. He has been with The Haven for quite some time and is looking for a family to love. He is active and would enjoy a yard to run in and active parents.

If you would like to adopt Dapper Dan, contact The Haven today.

Address: 559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Phone: (251) 929-3980

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.