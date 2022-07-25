Recent leaks that prompted civil action against Olin are not the first discharges

McINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - A trio of recent leaks prompted civil enforcement by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, but those discharges were not Olin Chemical Corp.’s the first leaks.

The McIntosh plant had a chlorine leak in 2020, and documents show the company has infractions at the facility dating to 2017.

Environmental regulators recently announced Olin had agreed to pay an $80,000 penalty for a trio of violations. That penalty will take effect after a 30-day public comment period.

The leaks cited by ADEM include:

A seven-minute chlorine leak at the McIntosh facility that dumped about 94 pounds of the chemical into the atmosphere in October. Olin notified regulators immediately and then followed up in November with the amount.

A 17-pound chlorine leak that occurred over about four hours and 35 minutes in January.

A 597-pound leak that occurred in October 2020 but that the company did not report until January.

The ADEM consent order contends that Olin “demonstrated a low standard of care for the failure to notify the Department in a timely manner of the unauthorized release of chlorine to the atmosphere that occurred on October 28, 2020.”

Olin has a history of Clean Air Act violations beyond those leaks. In 2017, 738 pounds of chorine leaked from the plant into the atmosphere.

Olin did not respond to a request for comment. But the company argued in a response to ADEM that it “exercised all reasonable efforts to minimize the impact of the alleged violation on the environment” during the October spill.

That included an immediate shutdown on Oct. 16 and alerting the community through its Code Red system.

Olin said the most recent leak, from January, did endanger the public.

The company maintained in its response that it reported the 2020 leak as soon as it was “aware of facts which indicated that a release in excess of a reportable quantity occurred” after a “thorough investigation and review” of information provide by the company’s compliance management system.

Chlorine is commonly used in chemical manufacturing. Exposure can cause coughing, breathing problems, eye, throat and nose irritation, nausea and blurred vision.

Reaction to the civil penalty was mixed in McIntosh. While chlorine leaks pose a potential hazard, the company also is a major employer.

“I just I know that Olin Chemicals been good our community and good people here. … I mean, a lot of people, you know, work there at the plant,” said McIntosh resident Charlie Chestang. “So I really don’t know much else about it really to be honest.”

Added McIntosh resident Eric Echols: “Not worried about it, period.”

McIntosh resident Tara Weaver says she is worried, though.

“I got a grandbaby, and my nephew lives with me,” she said. “All the babies, you know? A lot to be scared about.”

