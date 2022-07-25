Recipe: Chicken Tostadas with Smoky Black Beans

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pack of Mighty Spark fajita ground chicken

4 oz. smoked bacon

2 15-oz. cans black beans

8 tostadas

4 oz. queso fresco

¾ cup cilantro

STEPS:

Dice up the bacon and add it to a large skillet (preferably not teflon coated) cooking the bacon to your desired crispiness.

Add the two cans of black beans, juices and all.

Using a potato masher, start to crush the beans and bacon together until you achieve a paste, cooking for 10 minutes to reduce some of the liquid. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a lightly oiled skillet over medium, brown up the ground chicken per the instructions.

Once the chicken is cooked you can assemble the tostadas. This part isn’t rocket science. If you can butter bread, you’ll do just fine. Sprinkle on some queso fresco & cilantro if that’s your jam, and viola!

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.