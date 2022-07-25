Advertise With Us
Road construction projects could impact your commute

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pair of road projects underway in Mobile could impact your commute.

The city said Old Shell Road between Lafayette and Ann Streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day through Friday for handicap ramp installations and other improvements.

On Interstate 65, the Alabama Department of Transportation said it would resurface the roadway between Exit 13 and Exit 19. Drivers should expect lane closures between 8 p.m and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

