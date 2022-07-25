Sultry and hot with some rain and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more muggy air on the Gulf Coast and this will help to kick off more showers and storms just like we dealt with over the weekend. Keep the rain gear close by! Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats we face, but it’s also going to be sultry and hot. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel like it’s above 100 degrees. We won’t see any major changes to the overall weather pattern this week.

Everyday will have highs in the low 90s with 40-60% coverage of showers and storms each day. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

