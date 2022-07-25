Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Sultry and hot with some rain and storms

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more muggy air on the Gulf Coast and this will help to kick off more showers and storms just like we dealt with over the weekend. Keep the rain gear close by! Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats we face, but it’s also going to be sultry and hot. Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel like it’s above 100 degrees. We won’t see any major changes to the overall weather pattern this week.

Everyday will have highs in the low 90s with 40-60% coverage of showers and storms each day. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Morning Weather Update for Monday July 25, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Monday July 25, 2022
Weather Outlook
Hot, humid, and scattered storms for Sunday…
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday July 24, 2022
Weather Outlook
Hot, humid, and scattered storms for today…