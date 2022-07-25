Third suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a third person charged with killing 14-year-old Ciara Jackson.

The girl was gunned down on Michael Donald Avenue on the night of May 31.

On Monday, July 25, investigators said they arrested and charged Archie Petite, 36, with capital murder.

The day after the shooting, officers arrested Lamonyae Forrest, 18, and a 16-year-old who was not named because of his age on capital murder charges.

Jackson was in a vehicle when prosecutors said gunmen opened fire on the car, killing her. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the victim was riding around with friends and did nothing to provoke the shooing.

After Jackson’s murder, MPD Sgt. John Young fought back tears at times during an emotional news conference outside of police headquarters.

“There’s a subculture of gun violence in the city of Mobile with young black men, and it’s high damn time we did something about it,” he said. “I said it. So no one has to be called a racist anymore. Our homicides – 19, 19, 18, 17, 16, 14, 11, 14 years old – were all black children. When are we as a city going to wake up and say, ‘Let’s address this issue?’”

