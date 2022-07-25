Youth violence prevention week continues with community engagement day at Hillsdale Community Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From water slides to bounce houses.

Kids at the Hillsdale Community Center got to have a little extra fun at summer camp as part of youth violence prevention week.

“This is to further drive the efforts to promote a home environment that’s sustainable and promotes healthy growth in the kids,” said Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones.

This week is a culmination of MPD’s efforts to cut back on youth violence during the summer. So far they say things are headed in the right direction.

“We are trending down in violent crime about 3% year to date compared to this time last year,” said MPD Police Chief Paul Prine.

Kids got the chance to get resources from different agencies and get a behind-the-scenes look at some of their favorite things

“I like horses. I like the boy horse because he’s a little fluffier,” said one child.

All while getting in a game of freeze tag with the youth violence prevention coordinator.

“These kids got unlimited amounts of energy but that’s what it’s all about showing them a different side of who we are,” said Jones.

That was definitely the favorite part of the day for the kids

“They’re really cool and I never get to see police officers and firefighters,” said Alivia McCreary.

“I get to see the way how they work and how to protect our community,” said London Hogue.

I want to be a police when I grow up,” said another child.

As the week continues the goal is to make even more memories like these.

“At the end of the day these kids need to know that you genuinely care and you do that through time,” said Jones.

