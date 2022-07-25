Advertise With Us
Youth Violence Prevention Week

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The following information was provided by The Mobile Police Department:

The Mobile Police Department hosts Youth Violence Prevention (YVP) Week July 24-30, 2022. Youth Violence Prevention Week is about having fun while promoting the value that our young people give to the City of Mobile. As the next generation, we need all teens to aspire to be their best and rally together to support safer communities. The major events for the week include a Prayer Service to be held at Mardi Gras Park on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m.; a Celebrity Fun Day at Herndon-Sage Park on Wednesday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and a Stop the Violence Back 2 School Rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend, especially youth.

See Something, Say Something Tip Line: To Report Gun Violence, Call/Text 251-404-4066.

