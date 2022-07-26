Another muggy morning with possible showers and storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another muggy morning to start your Tuesday and that will mean more showers and storms possible. Just like yesterday we could see waves of heavy rain and lightning so be on the lookout for these storms.

The rain coverage will remain in the 40-50% range each day. Highs will reach the low 90s with a “feel like” temperature of 100 degrees. There just won’t be any major changes to the weather pattern for the remainder of the week or the upcoming weekend. In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.