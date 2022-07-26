Boyfriend dies in Dauphin Island boating crash, girlfriend has long road to recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five families were hit with tragedy after a devastating boat crash off Dauphin Island Saturday. A Theodore man was killed, and four others were hurt.

One of the victims Bethie Kincey, 23, was still in the hospital Monday night. She was long-time girlfriend to Quinton Zirlott, 22, killed in the wreck.

“She kept asking about Quinton and wanting to make sure he was okay, because she loved him, she loved him a lot,” said Karin Hinton, Bethie’s aunt.

Both Bethie and Quinton were ejected from the boat early Saturday morning when officials say it crashed into a concrete wall near the Dauphin Island airport. Bethie, along with other passengers Bransen Lee, Chase Stork, and Robert Zirlott were hospitalized.

Quinton didn’t make it.

Bethie, still has a long road of recovery ahead.

“Bethie is still in a lot of pain right now,” said Hinton. “She had a broken femur, a broken tibia, her ankle was broken on the left side, and she’s probably going to need surgery on the right knee.”

Hinton said these were responsible kids who were not acting recklessly. She said Robert Zirlott, the driver and Quinton’s cousin, didn’t see the wall until it was too late.

“They weren’t racing around or joking,” she said. “They are a pretty good group of kids. They’re pretty responsible to be 23.”

Hinton is searching for the Dauphin Island resident who found the group and helped.

“I’m very thankful for the person that found them that was on the island as quick as he did,” she said.

Bethie is still in University Hospital as of Monday night, but the other three passengers have been released.

If you know of the Dauphin Island resident who came to the rescue, the family would love to hear from you.

