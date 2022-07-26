Burger Battle with Panini Pete’s & Squid Ink

Panini Pete, Amber & Tyler join us from Panini Pete’s & Squid Ink to make four delicious burgers. They’re also promoting a special Burger Battle fundraiser.

In partnership with the Lex & Terry radio show on TK101, the Burger Battle is a 4-week competition where each of the L&T shows’ personalities each get a week for their signature burger! $4 per burger goes to the PR Foundation’s “Home Sweet Home” project. After week 4, they will crown the winner of the Burger Battle based on the most sales.

Panini Pete’s in Fairhope & Squid Ink in Mobile will be running the burger specials. So make sure you try them all and support a great cause!

ABOUT THE RESTAURANTS:

Panini Pete’s (Fairhope) – paninis and burgers, house made fries and chips and killer beignets!! Our new concept is scratch made pasta and pizza with select salads and panini.

paninipetes.com

Squid Ink (Downtown Mobile)- Eclectic Eats and Drinks! Various small bites and entrees with a focus on Mobile’s southern cuisine... with influences of Mobile’s unique melting pot – of French, Spanish and British heritage.

squidinkeats.com

BURGER SPECIALS:

Sarah B Yummy Burger

Butter Grilled Burger Bun

1/3 # Grilled Burger S&P and Dales.

2 ea Thick cut bacon cut in ½

2 oz Goat Cheese Boursin

3 TBLS Strawberry jam

1/2 Strawberry Garnish bamboo pick

Terry’s Patriot Burger

Buttered Grilled Burger Bun

2 ea 4 oz patties, Smash style

3 sl American cheese

1 pickle spear sliced thin,

1 TBLS yellow onion fine dice

Yellow mustard

Lex’s Legend Burger

Buttered grilled Burger Bun

1/3# Burger with 1 TBLS Red onion minced blended in

Grill S&P and Dales.

2&1/2 oz Beer Cheese Roasted Garlic Basil Aioli on bottom bun.

Arugula, Balsamic & Oil

Thin sliced red onion

2 sl tomato S&P

· The DEE-Stroyer

Grilled burger Bun

1/3# Grilled Burger S&P and Sauce

Double bacon 4 strips

2 oz Caramelized Onions

Gorgonzola Cheese spread

DeeStroyer Sauce

Burger Sauce top and bottom

Shredded lettuce, pickle, tomato

