First responders set to mentor at risk youth as part of Brothers in Blue program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the city’s commitment to cut back on violent crime. A group of first responders are taking a new hands-on approach as part of the new brothers in blue mentoring program which was the brainchild of Fire Service Driver John Trenier.

“As first responders, we make a lot of our runs, calls include teenagers who are engaged in gun violence,” said John Trenier.

31 men and women from the Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office will mentor 35 young people from the Strickland Youth Center. All using their experiences to try and make a difference.

“There’s definitely going to be some life lessons,” said MCSO Deputy Ashante Nicholas. “They can get the stories from police officers with their experiences and let them know this is not the path you should go down.”

Brothers in Blue will start with a retreat in August to go over things like conflict resolution. From there each child is assigned a mentor.

“Throughout the month we’re going to keep in contact with the kids they can call us, we can call them and check on them,” said Trenier.

“It keeps you along that straight and righteous path but it also shows them that hey you can still be a good person and still have a life so to speak,” said Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones.

This latest initiative is a very personal approach to curb youth violence, but the hope is having someone to look up to in their life will make a lasting impression.

“We want to give them the same tools someone gave us so they can make it out and be successful,” said Jones.

Brothers in Blue is starting off as a six-month pilot program that just involves kids at Strickland Youth Center, but if all goes well jones says they do plan to expand it to include more kids in the community.

