Football Social with the Jag-Gals

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Jag-Gals will be hosting their Football Social on August 9 at the Student Center Ballroom from 6-9 p.m. It is sure to be a fun and exciting event including activities such as Q & A with Coach Wommack and student athletes, coaching staff introduction, highlight videos, behind-the-scenes look at the typical game day of football and more. There will also be a Silent and Live Auction with items that will interest both men and women alike.

Jag-Gals is an all-women’s booster organization at the University of South Alabama consisting of South Alabama Jaguar fans with a passion for life and sports. Our mission is to support and advance the academic achievements of South Alabama student-athletes of all 17 sports. All fundraising goes directly to the Jaguar Athletic Fund (JAF) for academic development and enhancement of tangible life and leadership skills of student-athletes to succeed during and after their playing careers at South Alabama. In 2010 we were organized by Mrs. Tina Erdmann, wife of Dr. Joel Erdmann, Athletic Director of the University of South Alabama. We have two fundraisers a year, Jag-Gals Brunch and Bingo with a silent auction in the spring and a Football Social with a silent and live auction in August. Besides fundraisers, we host “Cookies for Champions” right before the student-athletes’ final exams to show our support for their academic success, assisting coaches/students with golf tournaments and anywhere needed in the athletic department.

Facebook: SouthAlabamaJag-Gals

Website: https://usajaguars.com/sports/2010/11/22/GEN_1122104356.aspx

Giving.usajaguars.com/jaggalsfootballsocial21

Tickets: www.jaggals.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.