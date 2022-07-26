Advertise With Us
Heat continues to build

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - After some scattered midday storms, we have quiet, but very humid conditions this evening.

Typical July weather continues for us this week. We will have hot and humid conditions for Wednesday with highs topping out in the low 90s. With a southerly flow, there will be scattered storms around as well, popping up mainly in the late morning and midday. Briefly, these storms could be heavy. Coverage should be scattered and slightly less than what we saw today. Heat index values will trend higher to around 105 degrees on Wednesday.

No major changes are expected for the rest of the week and going into the weekend. Most days will have scattered storms and it will continue to be hot and humid. There will be a slightly higher rain chance Thursday and Friday.

The tropics are quiet with no concerns for the next five days.

Have a great week!

