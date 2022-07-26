Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County

Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County
Kentucky woman charged with leading Baldwin County deputies on chase into Mobile County(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense car chase that started in Baldwin County ended in Mobile County with the car catching fire.

Baldwin County deputies said they tried to stop the Dodge Charger around 4 p.m. Monday after seeing that it was missing a tag. But they said the woman behind the wheel took off on I-65.

Investigators said they spiked her tires near the Stockton exit but she kept going on rims for another 25 miles at speeds reaching 90 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Jennifer Raisor of Kentucky, called 911 during the chase and told the operator she had a gun and wanted deputies to back off and let her go.

The chase ended when the Charger caught fire and ran off the road near Saraland. Deputies said they did not find a gun.

Raisor was arrested on several charges related to the chase and has warrants in Kentucky for stealing a car.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

36-year-old Archie Petite and 36-year-old Nelva McNeil are both in jail following the...
Mobile Police make arrests in two separate murder cases
After deadly boat crash, thousands sign petition to light up Dauphin Island Airport
Deadly boat wreck on Dauphin Island has people demanding action
Road construction projects could impact your commute
Road construction projects could impact your commute
Road construction projects could impact your commute
Road construction projects could impact your commute