Lottery jackpot at record-high amount; will be drawn tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People flooded the doors of Cost Plus Liquors & Lotto in Escambia, Florida today, eager to try their hand at winning tonight’s drawing.

The Mega Million Lottery Jackpot is sitting at a whopping $380 million dollars. One lucky person will win the third largest jackpot in Mega Million and Powerball history.

When asked about winning, many people said it would be life-changing.

“It would probably be indescribable. It would be great. I would share it. I would share it with my best friend, Mr. Nick and Jason. I might give a little bit to Andy, but the rest of them can stay in line,” said Chris Vasquez.

“If I win this lotto, my entire family will get a million dollars. Just call me and ask for it,” laughed Sydnee Vose.

The Mega Millions JACKPOT has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $830 million prize is a little deceiving.. that is, for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash, which right now is estimated to be nearly $490 million.

“To the lucky winner, I might not know you, but if you win, I’ll be your best friend forever,” added Vasquez.

Even if you don’t win the big prize, many players are hoping to match some numbers... to get a little piece of the pie. The drawing will occur tonight at 10 p.m. CST.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.