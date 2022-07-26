Mega Millions jackpot soars to $830 million

(WALA) - Driven by a flurry of sales across the nation, tonight’s Mega Millions drawing boasts a top prize estimated at $830 million.

The lump sum value of the jackpot is an estimated $487.9 million. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot rolled to $145 million, and tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 estimated jackpot is worth $336,000.

If won tonight, it will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize, and the fourth largest jackpot ever, since the inception of Mega Millions and Powerball.

Even if they don’t win the top prize, players participating in the Mega Millions game have the option to increase their winnings in second-tier prizes by adding the Megaplier to their purchase.

