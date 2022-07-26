Mobile Police make arrests in two separate murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made arrests in two separate murders including one involving a 14-year-old victim.

Monday, police arrested 36-year-old Archie Petite who is a third suspect they say was involved in the death of 14-year-old Ciara Jackson.

“Through the investigation it led us to this particular individual and as a result, he was arrested today and charged with capital murder,” Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police said.

Petite was already behind bars for another crime before being charged with this one.

Police say petite and two other people including a 16-year-old were responsible when Ciara Jackson was shot in a car with her friends back in May on Michael Donald Avenue.

Meanwhile, Mobile police arrested 36-year-old Nelva McNeil over the weekend for the murder of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls.

Shearls was found shot in a car last week on Government Street downtown

If you remember the suspect’s name, it’s because McNeil was featured on our fugitive files segment back in April. Police say he pulled a woman out of her car, stole her purse and when she tried to get it back, McNeil pulled a gun.

He’s charged with first-degree robbery and domestic violence harassment in that case.

McNeil is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning. Meanwhile Petite will have his first appearance for the capital murder charge on Wednesday.

