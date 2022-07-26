Prichard reports two Sanitary Sewer Overflows

MOBILE, Ala. (MCHD) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on two Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO) that took place on July 25. According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, heavy rainfall combined with inflow and localized flooding caused the overflows.

One overflow occurred at 1201 North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at the intersection of Wood Street. The total volume lost was approximately 29,700 gallons. The ultimate destination was Chickasaw Creek.

The other overflow occurred at 4412 Old Citronelle Highway at the intersection of Freida Avenue. The total volume lost was an estimated 27,000 gallons. The ultimate destination was Eight Mile Creek.

Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Chickasaw Creek and Eight Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

