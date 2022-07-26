Protecting Your Child Around A Pool

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a recent study Alabama took a top spot on a list no one wants to be on. The state is sixth in pool drownings and half of the fatalities are children under five.

Life-saving Floating

Remarkably, a toddler or even an infant can be taught to save themselves if they fall in a pool.

Certified instructor, Lauren Bergoon from West Mobile Baby Fish explained, “We show them that air is in this posture on their back and through a series of repetitions we teach them to go from face down by turning over onto their back.”

This life-saving technique is not natural and takes careful instruction. Without that training, a child typically sinks without a sound.

“Drowning is silent, and drowning can happen in less than thirty seconds in a child under thirty pounds,” Bergoon said.

Adults Supervise Always

Lauren says when your child is in the pool, you need to be in the pool and paying attention.

“We see this all the time where there’s multiple parents and people all around, a big pool party. There’s a lot of noise. There’s music. There are people splashing and talking,” Lauren explained. " It’s super easy to have child slip off the stairs or slip in or slip out of their floaties and no one really knows that their gone until it’s too late.”

Bergoon suggests in that situation that one parent is designated as a water guardian. That way they know not to be distracted and to keep an eye on the kids.

Layers of Protection

Many drownings though occur when no one is swimming. A child goes in the backyard, falls in and no one notices.

That’s where barriers come in. Fences, alarms, and locks can provide multiple layers of protection. CPR is also critical in an emergency and remember floaties *do not* prevent drowning and can give parents a false sense of security.

Pool drownings is one of the deadliest threats your child faces. Following this advice could save their life.

