Semmes Police Department continues to grow; receives $13,000 grant

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -The city of Semmes continues to grow and the police department just got thousands of dollars to help serve and protect.

Semmes Police Department is prepared to keep the Semmes community safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation recognized our need for new lifesaving equipment and awarded us $13,705 for sixteen ballistic vests and sixteen standard vests.

Police Chief Todd Freind says the money isn’t just for the police department, it’s for the community.

More than anything it’s going to help the officers protect the people of Semmes.

“It means safety for the officers. They’re required to wear it all the time,” Chief Freind said. “Whenever they’re in uniform, on-duty, off-duty whatever the case may be. Whenever they have the uniform on they have to have a vest on.”

Chief Freind says any help to protect the city is needed right now.

With the help of the assistant police chief, the two men, along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, are working to protect roughly 6,000 people.

But Chief Freind says he’s ready to take on the challenge.

“We’re gonna make a difference out here I really believe,” Chief Freind said. “So we’re doing it right. We’re raising it from the ground up the right way, the way it should be done.”

One of the projects built from the ground up was just completed. The new public safety complex on Lott Road.

The complex is the new home for both the police and fire departments.

It’s a project that’s been a year in the making.

“This will be part of the new facilities going on in Semmes from here forward that will attract and retain police officers and firefighters in the future,” the chief said.

Semmes may be the underdog as the newest municipality in the area.

But with the new safety complex and the recent purchase of several new fleet vehicles the chief says they’re ready to serve and protect.

“We have the latest in technology and the latest in the equipment for our police officers to be able to do their jobs, the best that they can, and more efficiently for the citizens out here in Semmes,” Freind said.

The chief says they are hiring to fill 16 officer positions so the police department can be at full staff.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.