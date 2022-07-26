Advertise With Us
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute’s Susan Crutchfield discusses unique volunteer program

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a caring spirit and would like to bring comfort and hope to people affected by cancer, USA Health MCI Volunteer Auxiliary may be just the thing for you. It’s called the “Chemo Sabe” Volunteer Program.

FOX10′s Lee Peck sat down with Susan Crutchfield from the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute to learn more about this unique volunteer program.

---

