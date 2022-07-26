USA to launch intervention study with aim to reduce youth violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama, in collaboration with the Mobile County Public School System and the Mobile Police Department, will launch Project SOAR at noon Tuesday at the MacQueen Alumni Center on the USA campus.

Project SOAR stands for Strengthening Opportunities for Achievement and Resilience. The program is focused on reducing youth violence and will be connected with Operation EchoStop, the MPD’s initiative launched in February to help stop gun violence in the city, according to a USA news release.

This five-year project will involve four middle schools and police precincts. South is coordinating the intervention and evaluation. The actual intervention work will take place within the precincts and the schools.

“We are focusing on middle school youth, because research shows this age sees the biggest increase in youth violence,” said Dr.Krista Mehari, assistant professor of psychology at USA and principal investigator for Project SOAR, for the news release. “We want to intervene to change the trajectory before these kids get started on a path that could end in death, injury, or incarceration.”

Representatives from South, the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Public Schools as well as city, county and state governments will attend the launch event.

The study is supported by a $3.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

