Vibriosis cases confirmed in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of July 23, there have been a total of four cases of vibriosis reported to the Mobile County Health Department for the year 2022, according to a department news release.

These cases have been investigated by MCHD’s Infectious Disease and Outbreaks division. Three out of four cases reported injuries that were exposed to waters connected to the Gulf of Mexico.

Because of patient privacy rights under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), no additional identifying information will be made available to the public, the health department said.

Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However, the bacteria can be present throughout the year in some areas. While vibrio bacteria can enter the body through a break in the skin, it can also come from consuming contaminated seafood.

The health department advises:

• Avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish, cooking foods to recommended temperatures.

• Avoiding exposure of open wounds (including cuts and scrapes) to salt and brackish waters. If a person gets a cut while in the water, immediately wash the wound with soap and fresh water. If the wound shows any signs of infection (redness, pain, and/or swelling) or if the cut is deep, seek medical attention immediately

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a flyer, “Prevention and Control Measures: Vibriosis (non-Cholera causing species),” for students, parents, and patients to learn more about Vibrio. Here is the link: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/vibrio_flyer.pdf

Of the more than 70 species of Vibrio that exist, about a dozen can cause human illness — known as vibriosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year in the United States 80,000 individuals become sick with vibriosis, and 100 people die from their infection.

During 2021, there were four cases of vibriosis reported to MCHD.

