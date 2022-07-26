Get ready for virtual fun at VRium Amusement and Robotics Park! This new concept is perfect for the whole family. From intense virtual rides to a kids room, everyone will have loads of fun. Joe and Chelsey visited their location in Spanish Fort to check it out for themselves. The park offers over 20 different virtual experiences, including a meet and great with Pepper the robot.

For more information on VRium Amusement and Robotics Park, visit their website.

30500 State Hwy. 181, Suite 300 Spanish Fort, AL 36527

(251) 317-0240

---

