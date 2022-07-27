Alabama residents once again make the trip to Florida for Mega Millions opportunity

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - The Mega Millions jackpot is at $830 million with the lump sum estimated at $487 million.

And people traveled from all parts of Alabama to Florida to participate. Including three and a half hours from Tuscaloosa.

“It’s frustrating. Definitely because of the fuel prices but you have to give it a shot,” Kia Kimbrough said.

And other Alabama residents feel the same way. They believe the revenue from lotto sales would have a huge impact on the state’s economy.

“The money we’re bringing down here, we could be taking to Alabama and doing things for the schools and for the roads and other structures,” Leon McCants said.

“It’s definitely crazy. It could help with schools and so much more. We definitely need it. We’re just right here in Baldwin County. A lot of people travel here. And Florida is getting that money,” Emily Killcreas said.

But it’s a trip that could pay off.

“In order to hopefully win, you got to try,” Killcreas said.

And they’ll all be watching when the numbers are drawn.

“Good luck to whoever wins it. And I hope you do the right thing. Just don’t think about yourself. There’s a lot of people and if you’re fortunate to win the money, do the right thing,” McCants said.

